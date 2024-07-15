Picture by Glyn DobbsPicture by Glyn Dobbs
Picture by Glyn Dobbs

Picture special from Kettering's jerk food and rum festival

By Sam Wildman
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:40 BST
A successful event in Kettering on Saturday (July 13) celebrated some of the best Caribbean cuisine.

There was a good turnout at the town’s Meadow Road park for the second annual jerk food and rum festival, which featured street food, rum cocktails, music and more.

Former Evening Telegraph chief photographer Glyn Dobbs was on hand with his camera to capture the action.

Picture by Glyn Dobbs.

1. Kettering's jerk food and rum festival

Picture by Glyn Dobbs. Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Picture by Glyn Dobbs.

2. Kettering's jerk food and rum festival

Picture by Glyn Dobbs. Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Picture by Glyn Dobbs.

3. Kettering's jerk food and rum festival

Picture by Glyn Dobbs. Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Picture by Glyn Dobbs

4. Kettering's jerk food and rum festival

Picture by Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringCaribbean
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice