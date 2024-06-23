Picture special from Corby Highland Gatherings throughout the years

By Callum Faulds
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
With another successful Corby Pride event being held yesterday, it’s now time to get excited for the annual Highland Gathering.

The Corby Highland Gathering is an event like no other, dedicated to celebrating the town’s Scottish heritage.

The event has a long-standing history, dating back to 1968, and the Highland Gathering Committee wants to preserve and promote this heritage for generations to come.

For 2024 they’ve said they will be ‘going big’, so with that in mind, here are some pictures from previous years to help you build anticipation for this year’s event.

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: Shannon and father Rob Muir show off the skills as part of The Grampian club pipe band

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: Shannon and father Rob Muir show off the skills as part of The Grampian club pipe band

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: The crowd enjoys the piping

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: The crowd enjoys the piping

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: The crowd enjoys Corby Grampian club pipe band

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: The crowd enjoys Corby Grampian club pipe band

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: Charles Wilson (left) and Ruben O'Neil enjoy the day

Corby Highland Gathering 2009: Charles Wilson (left) and Ruben O'Neil enjoy the day

