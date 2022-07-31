England vs Germany Euro final ready to celebrate

PICTURE SPECIAL - England fans celebrate Euros win in Kettering pubs and clubs

England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time

By Alison Bagley
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 9:16 pm

Football fans have been celebrating the Lionesses’ victory against Germany across England after a nail-biting match at Wembley.

Lucky punters at The Rising Sun in Kettering were treated by landlord Dave Cooper to drinks on the house as the whistle blew to mark the end of extra time.

Normally quiet on a Sunday, the pub was filled with football fans eager to see a senior England side win a major trophy for the first time since 1966.

Football’s Coming Home blasted out as fans embraced each other and danced with joy as the reality sunk in that England were crowned champions.

