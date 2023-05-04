News you can trust since 1897
King Charles III at the Boating Lake in CorbyKing Charles III at the Boating Lake in Corby
King Charles III at the Boating Lake in Corby

Picture special - cut-out of King Charles visits North Northants locations

He could be spotted in Wellingborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, and Corby

By Callum Faulds
Published 4th May 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:30 BST

With the coronation fast approaching, Corby-based printing company, Riverside Printers have been taking a life-sized cut-out of King Charles III to different locations throughout north Northamptonshire.

The cut-out was taken mainly to customers of Riverside Printers, but he was also taken to general locations.

He could be spotted in Wellingborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Corby.

Chris Grant of Riverside Printers said: “It’s something we can make, these big custom shaped signs and with the coronation we made this life-size cut-out of King Charles.

"He was just sat in our reception, so we took him on a ‘Riverside royal tour’ to different locations in the north of the county.

“When we were out taking photos it made everyone laugh and talk about it.”

King Charles III's coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6.

King Charles III at Wicksteed Park, Kettering

1. King Charles at Wicksteed Park

King Charles III at Wicksteed Park, Kettering Photo: Contributed

King Charles III next to a post box in Higham Ferrers

2. King Charles next to a post box

King Charles III next to a post box in Higham Ferrers Photo: Contributed

King Charles III in Coronation Park, Corby

3. King Charles in Coronation Park

King Charles III in Coronation Park, Corby Photo: Contributed

King Charles III at Priors Hall Golf Club

4. King Charles at Priors Hall Golf Club

King Charles III at Priors Hall Golf Club Photo: Contributed

