Picture special - cut-out of King Charles visits North Northants locations
He could be spotted in Wellingborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, and Corby
With the coronation fast approaching, Corby-based printing company, Riverside Printers have been taking a life-sized cut-out of King Charles III to different locations throughout north Northamptonshire.
The cut-out was taken mainly to customers of Riverside Printers, but he was also taken to general locations.
He could be spotted in Wellingborough, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Corby.
Chris Grant of Riverside Printers said: “It’s something we can make, these big custom shaped signs and with the coronation we made this life-size cut-out of King Charles.
"He was just sat in our reception, so we took him on a ‘Riverside royal tour’ to different locations in the north of the county.
“When we were out taking photos it made everyone laugh and talk about it.”
King Charles III's coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6.