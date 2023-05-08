News you can trust since 1897
Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants
Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants

Picture special - Coronation Day celebrations in Kettering, Thrapston and Rushden go on despite rain

Rain didn’t dampen spirits as residents gathered to mark the coronation

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 8th May 2023, 19:56 BST

As the rain swept across the county on coronation day, May 6, wet weather plans were hastily put into action.

A few hardy souls kept calm and carried on with street parties – most moved indoors – but some braved the weather and dodged the showers.

In William Street Kettering, notoriously the ‘friendliest’ street in the area, a day-long celebration began with an indoor street party in All Saints Church.

Maureen McRobbie worked out she had now seen four kings and a queen in her lifetime and was thrilled to be watching the coronation.

The 91-year-old said: “I’m absolutely over the moon, I think he’s wonderful – he cares about things I care about like global warming.”

Residents in Thrapston gathered in the Peace Park to watch performances from local talents. Organised by Thrapston Town Council, with stalls, rides and food trucks the rain couldn’t dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Meanwhile in Rushden, neighbours in Harvey Road sheltered under gazebos to enjoy a communal picnic and drinks to toast the crowning ceremony.

Sarah Tuouhy said: “We expected rain – it’s Britain – but we keep calm and carry on.”

Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants - William Street residents and the Willy Crew throne

1. Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants

Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants - William Street residents and the Willy Crew throne Photo: Alison Bagley

The Frost family and friend Maureen McRobbie who has been around for five monarchs and three coronations

2. Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants

The Frost family and friend Maureen McRobbie who has been around for five monarchs and three coronations Photo: Alison Bagley

Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants

3. Alison Bagley

Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants Photo: Alison Bagley

Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants

4. Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants

Coronation Day celebrations across north Northants Photo: Alison Bagley

