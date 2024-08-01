Picture special - Corby’s iconic town centre clock rings out for first time in 25 years

The clock in Corporation Street rang out 12 times at midday today (Thursday, August 1).

Rooftop Arts’ Chuck Middleton, got the idea to hear the bell when he was walking to work through Corporation Street and realised he hadn’t heard it for a very long time.

Up until today it is thought that the bell in the clock has not been rung for 25 years, meaning that for many there today, it will have been the first time that they have had the opportunity to hear it.

The clock is thought to have been installed in the late 1950s and given the age of it, it had to be rung manually today.

Here are 15 pictures from the day, many of which, courtesy of local photographer Jim Darrah.

