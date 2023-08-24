Picture special - Corby youth club celebrates first anniversary with circus themed party

The club was set up in August last year (2022) with the aim of providing a safe place for young people

A youth club based in Corby celebrated its one-year anniversary this week with a circus themed party.

Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub was set up in August last year (2022) with the aim of providing a safe place for young people.

Since then the youth club has continued to grow and thrive.

For the anniversary, the club was transformed and had a bouncy castle, model balloons, candy floss, popcorn, glitter tattoos and circus skills activities.

Susanne (Susie) Cunningham, founder of the club, said: “As a club we would like to thank everyone for their support within our first year of being up and running. We have been amazed at how well our club has grown and how many children attend each week, with new members wanting to join.

“The Corby community has been amazing with their support and donations to help us make the club a great place for local kids.

“We have a long list of people and local businesses to thank. Lucy Brooks at Corby homeless shelter for the food donations most weeks which go towards giving out free food within youth club, and our new summer project called "smile lunches" which has been a huge success - created by Leeanne Tutty and Lynzi Ingram for the young people to take home each week a lunch for the next day.

“Lynn Buckingham for your continued support, Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre & Cafe for their donations, Brian Alexander "Big Bs" ice cream for sponsoring us for our club shirts and ice cream for the children, Gracious Events for the balloon arch, Alfie aka Thattwisting Guy for making balloon models for the young people and Ajs Bouncy Castle Hire, we would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone that has helped us with fundraising along the way for a number of different events and projects.

“I would like to thank my volunteers for helping each week but a big thank you to Lynzi and Leeanne for working alongside me, organising and collecting everything needed for the week to week running of the club. I really do have the most wonderful team. I would also like to thank the parents for trusting us every week with your young people.

“So here's to hopefully, another successful year of being open and growing even more at Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub. And again thank you to you all for your support, everyone at Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub.”

