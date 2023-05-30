There was a pawesome atmosphere at Corby’s first ever dog festival

The sun was out as canine lovers came together to celebrate their shared love of dogs in Corby.

Corby Dog Festival 2023 took place at Corby Town Football Club on Sunday (May 28).

The festival was all about showing people as many different breeds as possible.

It featured a range of dog shows, of which there were nine different categories.

There was a best in show and reserve best in show for which they had some very big trophies for. Also, every first, second, and third place from each class received a rosette.

