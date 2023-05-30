News you can trust since 1897
Corby Dog Festival 2023

Picture Special: Corby Dog Festival 2023

There was a pawesome atmosphere at Corby’s first ever dog festival
By Callum Faulds
Published 30th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:27 BST

The sun was out as canine lovers came together to celebrate their shared love of dogs in Corby.

Corby Dog Festival 2023 took place at Corby Town Football Club on Sunday (May 28).

The festival was all about showing people as many different breeds as possible.

It featured a range of dog shows, of which there were nine different categories.

There was a best in show and reserve best in show for which they had some very big trophies for. Also, every first, second, and third place from each class received a rosette.

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Photo: Callum Faulds

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Photo: Callum Faulds

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Photo: Callum Faulds

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Photo: Callum Faulds

