Picture special as B&M opens its new store in Rushden town centre

Saturday (March 8) saw the long-awaited opening of the new B&M store in Eaton Walk, Rushden.

The discount retailer has taken over the former Wilko store and given it a revamp both inside and outside.

The launch of the new store has created more than 50 new jobs for local people.

Bosses say customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food.

There is also a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and more.

Staff colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and they chose the team from Encompass charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Encompass is a local charity whose mission is to enable disadvantaged people to live independent and fulfilled lives - they support individuals to overcome the immediate challenges of homelessness, addiction, food poverty and isolation.

In 2022, Encompass provided 5,075 bed spaces for homeless people and gave out 4,200 food parcels to people in poverty.

They also run the Rushden Homeless accommodation which provide a 24/7 accommodation as they help to move address barriers to housing and work to move these people into permanent housing.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

Rushden’s new store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors, the feedback so far has been fantastic.

“A big thank you to the team at Encompass who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

B&M is a fast-growing discount retailer, operating from more than 760 high street and out of town stores across the UK, as well as under the B&M brand in France.

1 . B&M opens in Rushden town centre B&M has opened its new store in Eaton Walk, Rushden Photo: B&M Photo Sales

2 . B&M opens in Rushden town centre A selection of summer toys in the new store Photo: B&M Photo Sales

3 . B&M opens in Rushden town centre One of the seasonal aisles in the new store Photo: B&M Photo Sales