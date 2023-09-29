Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

The Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 attracted visitors from across the region

Hundreds of classic vehicles and engines were on show at a popular vintage and steam event near Kettering.

Kettering photographer Glyn Dobbs was on hand to capture all the sights of the the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre.

The event, which supports the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, featured displays, military and emergency vehicles, steam engines, model steam, hundreds of vintage classic cars, tractors, vintage motorbikes and more.

Hundreds of spectators visited the show near Cranford for last weekend’s celebration of all things transport.

