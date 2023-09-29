News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023
Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

The Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 attracted visitors from across the region
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST

Hundreds of classic vehicles and engines were on show at a popular vintage and steam event near Kettering.

Kettering photographer Glyn Dobbs was on hand to capture all the sights of the the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre.

The event, which supports the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, featured displays, military and emergency vehicles, steam engines, model steam, hundreds of vintage classic cars, tractors, vintage motorbikes and more.

Hundreds of spectators visited the show near Cranford for last weekend’s celebration of all things transport.

Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

1. KETTERING VINTAGE RALLY AND STEAM FAIR 240923-21.jpg

Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

2. Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

3. Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 Glyn Dobbs

4. Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023

Picture special - all the fun of the Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre 2023 Glyn Dobbs Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringWarwickshireNorthamptonshire Air Ambulance