Picture special: All the best bits as classic cars line Rushden's Hall Park

Though grey clouds hung over head, much of Sunday’s show was uninterrupted by the weather, as Rushden turned out for the show from 11am until 4pm on August 3.

There was a whole host of interesting macinery, from 20th century tractors to modern supercars and beyond, meaning there was something for everyone to enjoy as local stall holders and traders lined the park, too, with a soundtrack provided by Beat Route Radio.

It’s an event on the local calendar that often brings motoring enthusiasts and families to the park, and so after visiting the show, we’ve compiled a photo gallery of the best bits.

If you attended the event this weekend, now you can relive some of the most exciting exhibits. To those who weren’t able to make it, now you can see what you’ve missed out on.

See you in 2026!

1 . Rushden Historical Transport Society hosts its 2025 classic car show Hundreds come to Rushden for annual classic car show as vintage vehicles line Hall Park Photo: William Carter Photo Sales

