The awards are a chance for people in Corby to honour the unsung heroes of the community.
This year Corby Town Council has received nominations in nine categories which are: Club Spirit, Community Spirit, Creative Spirit, Educational Spirit, Health and Wellbeing Award, Public Sector Award, Volunteer Spirit, Young Spirit and Youth Organisation Award.
Voting is still open and will be until Friday, November 1, at 11.45pm.
Here are all of Spirit of Corby Nominees for 2024.
The Spirit of Corby awards are a celebration of the people of Corby who go above and beyond to inspire and help their community and town. Photo: Corby Town Council
2. Daniela (Dana) Laslau - Community Spirit Award
Daniela cheers up everyone around her and works so hard. She has organised numerous outdoor and theatre events that work towards bringing nations together and that celebrate traditions. Working with children and their families, encouraging the young people to get engaged, play instruments and join the choir. Photo: Corby Town Council
3. KHL Community Workshop - Community Spirit Award
The workshop, in two short years, has become a lifeline for isolated and financially vulnerable people. It's wonderful facilities and constantly expanding programme is a testament to the commitment of its committee and volunteers. It is an amazing legacy project that will offer high levels of opportunity to local residents for years to come. Photo: Corby Town Council
4. Simon Brunskill - Low Cost Kitchen - Community Spirit Award
Simon's initiative has made a real difference to the community and shows a genuine desire to provide affordable food over profits. Low Cost Kitchen is of a high quality and is run by an amazing team. The free lunches for kids through the summer holidays have also been a godsend for a lot of families who can struggle outside of term time. Photo: Corby Town Council
