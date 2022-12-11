Picture special: Agony for football fans at Corby pub as England crash out of World Cup

More years of hurt for the Three Lions

It was agony for England fans last night after the Three Lions crashed out of the 2022 World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Gareth Southgate’s side dominated in possession and chances but couldn’t make it pay against reigning champions France, falling to a devastating 2-1 defeat in Qatar.

Harry Kane had a chance to equalise late on from the spot but the England captain skied his effort over the crossbar as the nation suffered yet more penalty heartbreak.

Photographer Jim Darrah was at The Evs – Corby’s Everard Arms – to capture the highs and lows of the night.

