Woodford School may celebrations 2008 May Queen Katie Spimpolo with Joel Cooper, Mitchell Adams Erin Munton and Georgina Hedley, Chloe Ireson, Sophie Frampton-Watts, Hanna Dickens, and Carry Gaze

We’ve uncovered some brilliant pictures from our archive of May Day celebrations from towns and villages from across our area.

It seems that little has changed over the decades with maypole dancing, ceremonial crownings, floral thrones and best bib and tucker for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

Woodford School May Day celebrations 2008 - May Queen Katie Spimpolo with Joel Cooper, Mitchell Adams Erin Munton, Georgina Hedley, Chloe Ireson, Sophie Frampton-Watts, Hanna Dickens, and Carry Gaze

Rushton School May Day 1982

Pytchley School May Day 1981

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanion School 2008 Lara Parekh-Downes,10,Abigail Bailey,11,May Queen Emma Dean,11, Ellis Gadsby,11, Harriet Woodward,11

Higham Ferrers, May Day 2013 crowning: Mayor, Sheila Mantle crowns may queen Megan Foster

Burton Latimer May Queen 1982

May Day Geddington School 1986

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May Day celebrations at The Harlequin Pub in Kettering

May Day fete at The Harlequin Pub Kettering 1982

Geddington School 1986

Kettering, Hawthorn Community Primary School, May Day celebrations 2009 May Queen Marcie Bradley-Green, 5, and May King Owen Chandler, 5,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering May Day Harlequin pub fun day 1982

Rushton School May Day 2006 May Queen Jessica Bond and May King Matthew Strachan pictured with the court

Pytchley School May Day 1981

May Day Loddington School 1988

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanion School, May Day Morris men 2008

May Day Burton Latimer 1979

May Day fete 1982 Kettering

May Day Geddington 1982

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby, Danesholme Infants School ,May Day 2006 l - r, Connor MacCreadie, Bryannie Quarrie, Morgan Severn, Cameron Beal, Saffron Kerr, Stephen Pitman ,Ross Paterson, Olivia Huxtable, Charlotte Smith. Front Taylor James-McCardie and Morgan Brown,

May Day 1984 Geddington

May Day Loddington 1988

Higham Ferrers, Market Square, May Day dancers from Alfred St School - 2008

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May Day Rushton Primary School 1981

Brigstock May Day celebrations with maypole dancing and the crowning of the May Queen and May King 2016

Loddington May Day 1984

Stanion,Primary School, May Day celebrations, May Queen, Maria Charles is crowned by her mum Sara ,looking on l to r, crown bearer Harry Beasant and Alex Vujatovic who 2006

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cranford Primary School 1983

Kettering Hawthorn Community Primary School, May King and Queen l-r Rhys Phillips and Scarlett Cumming

Loddington May Day court 1982

Hawthorn Community Primary School, 2013 May Queen Shekiana Amoateng and May King Thomas Schloesser dance around the maypole

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushton May Day 1981

Rushton May Queen :Rushton School May Queen and King crowned Annie Parton and Liam Cosby Friday 25th May 2012

May Day at Burton Latimer 1979

Higham Ferrers Market Square May Day: Mayor and Mayoress of Higham with the May Queen Court l-r Samantha Ellis 11, Eloise Hoskins (Queen) 9, and Jade Reading 9, in 2008

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geddington May Day 1984 crowing of the May Queen on the Eleanor Cross

Woodford Primary School and Wellingborough Park Junior School. May Queen Florence Whalley, 11, arrives at the village green 2007

Pytchley May Day 1982

Rushton Primary School May Queen and King Lucie Bues, and Liam Daniels 2013

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loddington village May Day 1984

Kettering Hawthorn Community Primary School, May Day celebrations 2010

May Day Millbrook Infants School Kettering 1983

May Day Geddington 1979

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higham Ferrers, May Day crowning 2013

Rothwell Junior School May Day 1981

Wellingborough Victoria Infants May Queen and King: l-r Yasmin Underwood,5 Nikita Vaja, 4 Liam Standing, 5 Jack Bain, 4 (King), Shahnaz Chowdhury, 5 (Queen), Danielle Condiffe, 4 Fayiz Sayed, 4 and Reece Kerr, 5 - 2006

Park Infants School Kettering 1983

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geddington School opened on May Day 1986

May Day Cranford 1979

Rushton May Day 1983

May Day Hawthorn Community Primary School 2013

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May Day 1982 Cranford

Geddington May Day 1981

May Day at Geddington at the school's opening in 1986

May Day Desborough 1983

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geddington May Day 1982

Rushton School May Day 2012

Rothwell Junior School May Day 1981