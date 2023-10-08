News you can trust since 1897
Picture special: 37 photos of four-legged friends hitting the headlines in north Northamptonshire

Photos of the waggiest woofers
By Alison Bagley
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Dogs are ‘man’s best friend’ and this week we’re looking back at pooches that have hit the headlines over the years.

From family pets to working animals dogs, four-legged friends provide companionship and fun to owners.

Some of the dogs featured today have been heroic, helping raise the alarm in times of danger by waking households in times of peril.

Others work as guide dogs, becoming the eyes for people with visual impairment.

Wellingborough: Park Junior School, Ashleigh and Pudsey visit Northants School of Year Award October 2013

1. Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines

Wellingborough: Park Junior School, Ashleigh and Pudsey visit Northants School of Year Award October 2013

The Corby & District Dog Club holds it's Christmas party and all the dogs get dressed up.

2. Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines

The Corby & District Dog Club holds it's Christmas party and all the dogs get dressed up.

RUSHDEN. Su Eld-Weaver of It's A Dog's Life who won Creative Groomer of the Year at the English Grooming Championships. Pictured with eight week old Quinn Eld - Weaver and standard poodle Denni recreating the taming of the Dragon. June 2010 :

3. Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines

RUSHDEN. Su Eld-Weaver of It's A Dog's Life who won Creative Groomer of the Year at the English Grooming Championships. Pictured with eight week old Quinn Eld - Weaver and standard poodle Denni recreating the taming of the Dragon. June 2010 :

Corby, Willows Arts Centre, auditions for Toto the dog in Wizard of Oz, Beth Hodgson who plays Dorothy with Toto February 2006:

4. Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines

Corby, Willows Arts Centre, auditions for Toto the dog in Wizard of Oz, Beth Hodgson who plays Dorothy with Toto February 2006:

