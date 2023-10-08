Picture special: 37 photos of four-legged friends hitting the headlines in north Northamptonshire

Photos of the waggiest woofers

Dogs are ‘man’s best friend’ and this week we’re looking back at pooches that have hit the headlines over the years.

From family pets to working animals dogs, four-legged friends provide companionship and fun to owners.

Some of the dogs featured today have been heroic, helping raise the alarm in times of danger by waking households in times of peril.

Others work as guide dogs, becoming the eyes for people with visual impairment.

1 . Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines Wellingborough: Park Junior School, Ashleigh and Pudsey visit Northants School of Year Award October 2013 Photo: Alison Bagley

2 . Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines The Corby & District Dog Club holds it's Christmas party and all the dogs get dressed up. Photo: Tony Waugh:Northants Telegraph

3 . Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines RUSHDEN. Su Eld-Weaver of It's A Dog's Life who won Creative Groomer of the Year at the English Grooming Championships. Pictured with eight week old Quinn Eld - Weaver and standard poodle Denni recreating the taming of the Dragon. June 2010 : Photo: Jamie Lorriman:Northants Telegraph

4 . Dogs in the news - four-legged friends hitting the headlines Corby, Willows Arts Centre, auditions for Toto the dog in Wizard of Oz, Beth Hodgson who plays Dorothy with Toto February 2006: Photo: Glyn Dobbs:Northants Telegraph