Kettering Operatic Society 1988

Picture special - 34 photos of plays, musicals and shows from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the late 70s and early 80s

It’s curtain-up for performers from the late 70s and early 80s

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating pictures from our archive including photos of local performers ready to trip the light fantastic and tread the boards.

This week we’re looking back at dancers, actors and singers photographed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Kettering Operatic Society 1988

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

The Regent Players 1982

The Regent Players 1982

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Julie Smith School of Dance 1982

Julie Smith School of Dance 1982

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Dancers 1982

Dancers 1982

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

