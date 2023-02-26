Picture special - 34 photos of plays, musicals and shows from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the late 70s and early 80s
It’s curtain-up for performers from the late 70s and early 80s
We’ve uncovered some fascinating pictures from our archive including photos of local performers ready to trip the light fantastic and tread the boards.
This week we’re looking back at dancers, actors and singers photographed in the 1970s and 1980s.
Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]
We’d love to hear from you!
