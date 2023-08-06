The weather hasn’t been great this summer, so let’s look back at better (and hotter!) times

August has finally arrived, but the weather is yet to warm up as north Northamptonshire has been subject to cooler temperatures in recent weeks.

Elsewhere in the world it was the hottest July on record this year, but the sun didn’t seem to make the trip to Northamptonshire with thunderstorm warnings this week and sub-optimal temperatures meaning many had to leave the sunscreen at home.

However, as a barbecue and sunbathing seems out of the question, now could be a good time to take a look back at summers gone by in Wellingborough, Corby, Rushden, and Kettering, and reminisce about past scorchers while eagerly awaiting the next bout of warm weather.

If any of these summer snaps brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected].

