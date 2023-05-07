News you can trust since 1897
circa 1910: Every twenty years the people of Corby hold a unique fair. Toll gates are set up in the street and anyone who does not give a contribution is 'poled' and then put in the stocks until they paycirca 1910: Every twenty years the people of Corby hold a unique fair. Toll gates are set up in the street and anyone who does not give a contribution is 'poled' and then put in the stocks until they pay
circa 1910: Every twenty years the people of Corby hold a unique fair. Toll gates are set up in the street and anyone who does not give a contribution is 'poled' and then put in the stocks until they pay

Picture special - 29 pictures of Corby throughout the years

We've trawled the archives

By Callum Faulds
Published 7th May 2023, 07:00 BST

We’ve uncovered some brilliant pictures of Corby from throughout the years.

This week we take a nostalgic journey through the history of Corby, showcasing images that chronicle the town’s evolution over the years. From the early days of steel production to race days at Rockingham Speedway.

Images feature early Pole Fairs, the steelworks, Rockingham Speedway and more.

Have a look through and if any of the images bring back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

Corby Pole Fair II, the Chairman, with the charter

1. Corby Pole Fair II, the Chairman, with the charter

Corby Pole Fair II, the Chairman, with the charter Photo: Hulton Archive

circa 1910: The stocks at the Corby Pole Fair for those who would not pay the toll. The stocks have five holes as people were often confined by one leg only. During the fair it is the officials who are confined at the end of the procession. and given a drink

2. circa 1910: The stocks at the Corby Pole Fair

circa 1910: The stocks at the Corby Pole Fair for those who would not pay the toll. The stocks have five holes as people were often confined by one leg only. During the fair it is the officials who are confined at the end of the procession. and given a drink Photo: Hulton Archive

The site of the new steelworks as seen from the top of the 120 ft coal bunker

3. The site of the steelworks

The site of the new steelworks as seen from the top of the 120 ft coal bunker Photo: Hulton Archive

2nd November 1934: Men emerge from the fifteen ton scoop of Europe's biggest digger at Corby

4. Men emerge from the fifteen ton scoop of Europe's biggest digger at Corby

2nd November 1934: Men emerge from the fifteen ton scoop of Europe's biggest digger at Corby Photo: Hulton Archive

