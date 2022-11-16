Photographers, artists and sculptors' art sale and exhibition to raise funds for STAUNCH campaign

Photographers, artists and sculptors have joined together to create an exhibition and sale to help raise funds for a long-running campaign.

Organised by STAUNCH (Save Titchmarsh, Thrapston and the Upper Nene Countryside and Habitats), the exhibition boasts a range of original works and prints from professional and amateur artists.

Sharon Cole, STAUNCH secretary, said: “Upper Nene Valley residents are pulling together in increasing numbers to help prevent the development of proposed warehouses between Thrapston and Titchmarsh and to support opposition to further inappropriate development within the area.

D Sandell's Church Cove is one of the works going under the hammer

“STAUNCH’s long term aim is to secure Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for the Upper Nene Valley, so that it can remain for both the wildlife that relies on it for habitat and for our future generations to enjoy.”

A private viewing and auction will be held on Friday, November, 18, with tickets from [email protected] can be viewed on Saturday, November 19, in St Mary’s Church, Titchmarsh, from 10am to 4pm.