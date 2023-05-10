Photo special - surprise coronation party at Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub in Corby

The club is on every Tuesday night at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre

A youth club has hosted a surprise coronation party for the young people of Corby.

It was held at Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub, a club where they tackle isolation, bullying, mental health, drug misuse and anti social-behaviour by providing a safe place where young people can go to chill out, make friends, and learn about different topics.

Hazey Leys Happening Youth Hub takes place on Tuesday nights from 7pm to 9pm at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre.

Susanne Cunningham said: “We would just like to thank Corby so much for getting behind us and supporting us.”

