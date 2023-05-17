Phil's 'epic' 200-mile coast to coast challenge for Little Irchester's Animals In Need

A fundraiser has set off on his ‘epic’ 200-mile challenge to raise much needed funds for an animal charity close to his heart.

Phil Gregory is taking on Wainwright’s Coast to Coast walk for Animals In Need in Little Irchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He set off from St Bees on the west coast and is due to finish at Robin Hood Bay by the east coast with some wild camping along the way.

Phil Gregory is raising money for Animals In Need

Phil, who is taking on the fundraising challenge with work colleagues from the GXO Manchester depot, is hoping to complete the 200-mile walk in 12 days.

Writing on Facebook, Phil said: “I’d love to raise some much needed money for a charity very close to my heart, Animals In Need, whose tireless work goes into rescuing anything from the humble hedgehog to more exotic creatures like parrots and snakes and everything in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have over 300 individual animals in their care at any one time so every little really does help.”

Animals In Need has been rescuing and re-homing animals from across Northamptonshire for more than 30 years.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said Phil is a friend of Animals In Need and described his fundraising challenge as ‘epic.’

She told the Northants Telegraph: “All money Phil raises is going to Animals In Need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Good luck Phil and thank you for your efforts.”