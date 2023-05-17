News you can trust since 1897
Phil's 'epic' 200-mile coast to coast challenge for Little Irchester's Animals In Need

All money raised will go to the charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th May 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:07 BST

A fundraiser has set off on his ‘epic’ 200-mile challenge to raise much needed funds for an animal charity close to his heart.

Phil Gregory is taking on Wainwright’s Coast to Coast walk for Animals In Need in Little Irchester.

He set off from St Bees on the west coast and is due to finish at Robin Hood Bay by the east coast with some wild camping along the way.

Phil Gregory is raising money for Animals In NeedPhil Gregory is raising money for Animals In Need
Phil, who is taking on the fundraising challenge with work colleagues from the GXO Manchester depot, is hoping to complete the 200-mile walk in 12 days.

Writing on Facebook, Phil said: “I’d love to raise some much needed money for a charity very close to my heart, Animals In Need, whose tireless work goes into rescuing anything from the humble hedgehog to more exotic creatures like parrots and snakes and everything in between.

"They have over 300 individual animals in their care at any one time so every little really does help.”

Animals In Need has been rescuing and re-homing animals from across Northamptonshire for more than 30 years.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said Phil is a friend of Animals In Need and described his fundraising challenge as ‘epic.’

She told the Northants Telegraph: “All money Phil raises is going to Animals In Need.

"Good luck Phil and thank you for your efforts.”

For more information about the charity and its work with animals of all shapes and sizes, visit the Animals In Need website.

