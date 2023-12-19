Philanthropist and Northamptonshire schoolchildren team up to plant Coronation Garden for Food and Nature

Pupils from Loddington CE Primary School planted plum, cherry, and crab apple trees in the corner of a field next to the school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eight-year-old schoolchildren and an 84-year-old philanthropist got their hands dirty this week to plant fruit trees as part of transforming a forgotten corner of a field into a haven for wildlife.

The project is one of thousands of Coronation Gardens for Food and Nature that have been pledged this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is empowering communities to grow food and help wildlife by creating space for nature in gardens and shared greenspaces.

Tree planting with pupils from Loddington School

Pupils from Loddington CE Primary School planted plum, cherry, and crab apple trees in the corner of a field next to the school.

They were joined by 84-year-old George Cornelius, a local resident and keen supporter of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire & Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust.

George has overseen the transformation of a seasonal pond in the field near the school, generously loaned by local farmer David Tanner, into a permanent wetland for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the newly planted fruit trees, there is a herb garden and bird hide, which doubles as an outdoor classroom for the school.

Tree planting with pupils from Loddington School

Over the next few years, George and volunteers hope the site will develop into a flourishing haven for wildlife.

Plans for the spring include sowing wildflower strips, planting more soft-fruit bushes and installing large bird feeders, which will be kept topped up by the school.

George Cornelius said: “It’s wonderful to create this Coronation Garden and welcome the schoolchildren to help improve the area for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve seen plenty of birdlife including ducks, grebes, herons and a little egret.

"In the wooded edges there are badgers and some smaller mammals, but I hope wildlife will return in greater numbers.

"It’s wonderful that the community can enjoy this place and I hope, over time, pupils will be able to learn more about planting and harvesting as these trees grow and bear fruit.

"We will introduce more plants around the borders for pollinators and continue to improve the wetland, which is so important for insects.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippa Wilcoxson, teaching assistant at Loddington CE Primary School, said: “When we heard about George’s project, we were very excited to be involved.

"Our vision is to provide children with life-long learning opportunities so that they’ll want to know more about the environment, animals, and nature throughout their lives.

"We hope the outdoor learning experience will inspire them protect the environment as well as enjoy it.

"Having somewhere we can use that is so close to the school is amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The children will have access to it all year round so they’ll be able to experience nature as it changes through the seasons.

"It’s a privilege to be involved in this project.”

Xena, a pupil at Loddington CE Primary School, said: “The nature and plants here are so nice.

"I’m happy to be able to help them grow more things around the place to make it more beautiful and better.

"I would love to see robins singing in the trees.”

Yazan, a pupil at Loddington CE Primary School, said: “I’m most excited about coming to see the trees and guessing what they are from their leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My favourite tree is a sycamore tree. I’m looking forward to seeing fruit growing on these new trees.”

Shelby, a pupil at Loddington CE Primary School, said: “I love the trees here, my favourite are oak trees. I’m looking forward to seeing dragonflies over the ponds in the summer.”

Coronation Gardens for Food and Nature is run by The Wildlife Trusts, Incredible Edible, Garden Organic and the NFWI (National Federation of Women’s Institutes).