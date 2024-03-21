'Phase 2' of Glenvale Park development under way as application to build up to 1,000 homes in Wellingborough submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second phase of Glenvale Park has begun, as plans have been submitted for up to 1,000 new homes in the Wellingborough development.

Using an area located to the south-west of phase one, the new plans are for a space that is predominantly greenfield and is in agricultural use.

Proposals indicate that a range of homes will be made available, with detached, attached and terraced houses, park townhouses, mews and apartments in a mix of sizes, from one bedroom to five bedroom dwellings.

New residents began moving into Glenvale Park in 2021

The application also notes that green infrastructure areas will include retained trees and hedgerows and include other soft and hard landscaped areas. Chosen locations for play areas are to be determined at a later stage.

The applicant, Glenvale Park LLP, hopes to ‘continue the delivery of a much needed sustainable urban extension on the edge of Wellingborough’, including ‘a wide range of sizes and tenures to meet the needs of everyone from first time buyers to families needing more space.’

Plans also want to give residents access to local facilities like a community hub and primary school as well as green open space and sports pitches.

Adam Knight, regional managing director at Keepmoat South Midlands, a developer on the site, says there is an increased appetite for first-time-buyers in Northamptonshire, claiming that interest in new builds in the Northamptonshire town has risen by almost 35 per cent so far this year, compared to the same period in 2023.

He said: “Thinking beyond bricks and mortar and investing in an entire community is the key to improving economic and social outcomes for local people. Investing in Glenvale Park, our site located in Wellingborough, is a commitment to this.

“Two schools, shops and a business park are planned, with almost half of the site designated as open space providing a mix of mature existing woodland, wildflower meadows, grassland areas and family play areas.

"All of the open space has been ‘strategically planned and linked throughout’ by an extensive network of cycle and pedestrian routes.

“In addition to creating 3,000 new homes, Glenvale Park has also created 900 jobs and apprenticeships and seen an investment of £1.1bn into community assets on the site, including the two new primary schools."

Plans outline 26 hectares (64 acres) reserved for residential dwellings, and 40.97 hectares (101 acres) to be used for green infrastructure comprising of parks and gardens, equipped play areas, allotments and community gardens.

Residential units are planned at a variable density 35-40 dwellings per hectare, with 20 per cent of units proposed to be affordable housing.