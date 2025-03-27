Petition launched by councillor who says development of Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens will disrupt 'serene haven'

Cllr Jonathan Ekins has launched a petition opposing the plans for Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion that could see the creation of a new cafe, as well as resurfacing the pathways and converting one of the bowls rinks into an adventure golf course.

Funding of £836,696 was allocated to Wellingborough Town Council in December 2024 through the Government’s Community Ownership Fund, which would help cover the cost of the proposed development of the site.

The council’s hope is to ‘restore these historical assets to their former glory, enabling the expansion of services to the community’, however it has drawn criticism from some for its scope and practicality, perhaps most notably from Cllr Ekins, who served as the town’s mayor from 2022 to 2023.

His petition calls for development to be ‘paused’ to the site he believes to be ‘a symbol of community and heritage.’

Cllr Jonathan Ekins' petition has 182 signatures as of today (March 26) Photo Credit: Wellingborough Town Council

Alongside the petition, Cllr Jonathan Ekins said: “As a proud Wellingburian, I hold a deep affection for the charismatic charm of Swanspool Gardens.

"It's more than just a patch of greenery, it's a meeting place for our community, an ornamental paradise we have cherished for years.

"Young and old, we gather for tennis matches, even bowling on the greens - Swanspool Gardens is a space for everyone. “Recent plans threaten to disrupt this serene haven. The proposed re-development of Swanspool Gardens would not only rob our town of its identity but also displace activities enjoyed by many residents.”

As of Wednesday, March 26, the petition has collected 182 signatures and can be found here.