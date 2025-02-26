Petition calling for North Northamptonshire councillor Matt Binley to resign launched

A petition has been launched calling for a unitary councillor to resign after reports he admitted to colleagues he had been accused of having sex with an underage girl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Matt Binley now sits as an Independent on North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

He was expelled from the Conservative group earlier this month and lost his position as executive member for highways on the administration after a historic sexual allegation resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His alleged admission to colleagues at a North Northamptonshire Conservative group meeting was first reported by NN Journal.

A petition has been launched by a woman’s group calling for Cllr Matt Binley's resignation from North Northamptonshire Council. Credit: NNC/ Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Cllr Binley has said that the matters had been thoroughly investigated at the time and no criminal prosecution was pursued.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that NNC leader Jason Smithers made contact with the force this month and that it has since looked into the allegations, but no new evidence has surfaced to pursue the claims further.

The petition, set up by the Northants Women’s Empowerment Group, reads: “The allegations and admissions surrounding Councillor Matt Binley are deeply troubling and demand immediate action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We, the Women’s Empowerment Group, along with concerned residents, call for his resignation and a thorough reinvestigation of his conduct.

"It is imperative that those in positions of power are held to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Since it was launched on Monday, February 24, the petition has accumulated more than 300 signatures.

The historic sexual allegations levelled at Cllr Binley were originally made in 2009 when he was a serving police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition states many reasons for their demands for resignation, including the integrity of public officials, a breach of trust and an impact on public confidence due to his role as a former police officer.

In a statement sent to the Northants Telegraph, Cllr Binley revealed that he will not be seeking re-election, but will appeal his expulsion in a bid to return to the North Northamptonshire Conservative Group.

As well as demanding the now-independent councillor’s resignation, the petition also goes on to request Northamptonshire Police re-open the investigation into the 2009 allegations ‘to regain public trust and confidence’.

It claims that the force’s current ‘inaction’ is instead ‘fuelling the perception that the law is not applied equally to those who hold positions of power’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokesman said they had taken ‘exhaustive steps to address all allegations surrounding Mr Binley some 15 years ago’.

The police previously stated that Mr Binley was the subject of police investigations in 2009, but the CPS advised no further action be taken in the courts.

It also said that Professional Standards then carried out its own internal investigation into misconduct, but Mr Binley resigned from the force during that process causing the investigation to end.

“No new evidence has surfaced to pursue further any of the allegations against Mr Binley,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, as in the case of any historic allegations of criminal conduct, Northamptonshire Police will, of course, investigate new evidence that does come to light.”

Cllr Binley told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had nothing further to add.

In a previous statement, he said: “These allegations were fully investigated at the time by the relevant authorities, who concluded there was no case to answer.

“Any suggestion that I knowingly acted improperly overlooks important details that were considered at the time. The conclusions reached by the authorities were based on a fair and thorough assessment of all relevant details.

“I have full confidence in the integrity of the police and CPS, both in their initial handling of this matter and in their recent review, which reaffirmed their original conclusions.”