Petition calling for feasibility study into pedestrianisation of Wellingborough town centre roads launched
Names can now be added to the petition urging North Northants Council to commission a study looking into the possible pedestrianisation of Sheep Street and Silver Street from Commercial Way to Oxford Street.
Campaigners also want to look at pedestrianisation of Cambridge Street, Market Street and Midland Road.
They believe pedestrianising these areas could have significant benefits for the town centre, including making it more attractive and more accessible for people visiting for shopping and leisure.
Other reasons include reducing the amount of traffic through the town centre, preventing traffic injuries and cutting air pollution.
There is a strong belief more pedestrian areas could help reduce the number of empty shops and encourage new businesses such as cafes and restaurants, helping to rejuvenate the town centre and making it more vibrant and welcoming.
Sponsors of the petition include Wellingborough Extinction Rebellion (XR), Wellingborough Eco Group, Wellingborough Green Party, Independent Socialist in Wellingborough, Cllr Valarie Anslow and Cllr Andrew Scarborough.
Many of these attended the official launch of the petition at Castello Lounge in the town centre today (Wednesday), including Anthony Loukes who said: “This is the most heavily polluted part of Wellingborough.
"I often cross at the lights here from my flat and sometimes it’s absolutely appalling, I really need a gas mask.”
Cllr Anslow (Labour, Croyland and Swanspool) thinks Sheep Street and Silver Street divides the town, stopping people from discovering more of what it has to offer.
She said: “There will be people who come to the town and shop, but they won’t explore further.
"We want to be a destination, we want Wellingborough to be a place where people come.
"Croyland Gardens is wonderful for families and then you have Swanspool Pavilion and the gardens there.
"To me it’s like a barrier that splits the town and prevents people from exploring.
"You stand and you wait for the cars to go past.
"They dominate but they shouldn't be dominant in the town centre.”
Paul Crofts said the traffic ‘just clogs up the town centre.’
And added: “We are looking at a feasibility study, nothing is written in stone at the moment.
"Hopefully if the councils entertain the idea of a feasibility study, it’s a first step and we can move it forward in ways that bring everybody on board.
"It’s an open debate at the moment.
"We hope it might encourage a wider debate about the town centre, part of a wider debate about what we think Wellingborough should be.”
Those at the petition launch cited Corby, Kettering and Rushden as having better pedestrianisation in their town centres, with particular praise going to Corby where an order banning any vehicles, apart from buses and taxis, using George Street has recently been introduced.
Jonathan Hornett from Wellingborough Eco Group said: “It would be nice to create an environment like Corby where businesses want to come in and set up.
"At the moment we are struggling to sell it.
"If the traffic wasn’t there, it would be a real selling point for the town.”
A statement from Ben Jameson, Paul Mannion and Anthony Loukes of North Northamptonshire Green Party says they believe North Northants Council must think creatively when it comes to regenerating our towns.
It said: "Reducing car traffic in key areas has the potential to bring significant economic, social and environmental benefits.
"That’s why we support this petition to explore pedestrianisation in Wellingborough as a way to create a more vibrant and accessible town centre.”
The campaigners are hoping to collect 1,500 signatures and present the petition to North Northants Council towards the end of May or start of June following the local elections.
The online petition will be available to sign soon and paper copies will be available via the various organisations supporting it.
North Northants Council, as the highways authority, has been contacted for comment.
