Peter Bone picture special looking back at the ousted Wellingborough MP's career

He had been MP for Wellingborough since 2005
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT

He’s represented the people of Wellingborough and Rushden since 2005, but Peter Bone has now lost his seat after the recall petition triggered by his suspension succeeded.

Peter Bone had been the Wellingborough constituency MP since 2005, winning five elections.

During his time in office, he joined forces with pro-Brexit colleagues including Nigel Farage and fellow North Northants MPs Philip Hollobone and protégé Tom Pursglove.

Mr Bone was suspended from the House of Commons after an internal investigation and review found he had bullied a former member of staff and acted inappropriately towards the aide.

Peter Bone: Clockwise from top left - with a chicken to highlight the Cluck Off! campaign; with Grassroots Out pro-Brexiteers Phillip Hollobone, Nigel Farage, Tom Pursglove; Supporting Comic Relief; with protégé Tom Pursglove at the 2019 election count

1. Peter Bone - a life in politics

Peter Bone at the Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday service in 2023/National World

2. Peter Bone - a political life in pictures

Peter Bone at the Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday service in 2023/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Peter Bone celebrates his win at the general election in May 2010

3. Peter Bone - a political life in pictures

Peter Bone celebrates his win at the general election in May 2010 Photo: Alan Castle

Grassroots Out: Wellingborough: MEP Nigel Farage , Peter Bone MP for Wellingborough, Tom Pursglove MP for Corby and East Northants, walkabout in Wellingborough to publicise the Grassroots Out - EU referendum January 2016

4. Peter Bone - a political life in pictures

Grassroots Out: Wellingborough: MEP Nigel Farage , Peter Bone MP for Wellingborough, Tom Pursglove MP for Corby and East Northants, walkabout in Wellingborough to publicise the Grassroots Out - EU referendum January 2016 Photo: Alison Bagley

