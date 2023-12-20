He had been MP for Wellingborough since 2005

He’s represented the people of Wellingborough and Rushden since 2005, but Peter Bone has now lost his seat after the recall petition triggered by his suspension succeeded.

During his time in office, he joined forces with pro-Brexit colleagues including Nigel Farage and fellow North Northants MPs Philip Hollobone and protégé Tom Pursglove.

Mr Bone was suspended from the House of Commons after an internal investigation and review found he had bullied a former member of staff and acted inappropriately towards the aide.

Peter Bone - a life in politics Peter Bone: Clockwise from top left - with a chicken to highlight the Cluck Off! campaign; with Grassroots Out pro-Brexiteers Phillip Hollobone, Nigel Farage, Tom Pursglove; Supporting Comic Relief; with protégé Tom Pursglove at the 2019 election count

Peter Bone - a political life in pictures Peter Bone at the Wellingborough Remembrance Sunday service in 2023

Peter Bone - a political life in pictures Peter Bone celebrates his win at the general election in May 2010