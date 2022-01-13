Pet dog killed on Corby's Poets Estate by 'roaming free' animals

The incident happened between the Poets Estate and Lloyds estate

A dog being walked by its owner in Corby has died after it was attacked by two other animals.

The female owner was walking her small dog yesterday (Wednesday, January 12) between Yardley Close and Shakespeare Way on the Poets Estate when they were attacked by two other larger dogs.

The incident occurred between 11am and 12noon.

The pet was severely injured and sadly died. The woman also sustained bruising to her arm after being knocked over by the two larger dogs.

Both dogs are described as large and believed to be middle-aged. One was a tan colour and the other grey. Both appeared to be roaming free in the street and police officers are now keen to trace the owner.