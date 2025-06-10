Permanent closure of Kettering and Wellingborough high street bank branches announced

NatWest bank customers in Kettering and Wellingborough will no longer be able to pop into their local branch after October after their permanent closures were announced.

Wellingborough’s Market Street branch will close on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Kettering’s High Street branch will shut on Tuesday, October 28.

Announcing the closures, NatWest said: “Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously. Banking has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services, as our customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank. “We know it can affect those less confident with alternatives we offer. We'll always work hard to guide and support you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on.”

In Wellingborough, the bank saw counter transactions for personal customers decrease by 47 per cent comparing January 2020 to January 2025.

Kettering’s branch over the same period counter saw transactions for personal customers decrease by 43 per cent.

NatWest said: “With the ease of mobile and online banking fewer people are coming into the bank. This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open. So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.”

Customers who like to pop in to do their banking have been directed to other branches in Northampton, Bedford, Milton Keynes and Peterborough.

Post Office branches and Banking Hubs can also provide some services for those who don’t bank online.

The spokesman said cosing a branch is always difficult and not a decision that they ever take lightly.

They said a branch closure decision involves looking at several different criteria, including:

• the likely impact on customers. How often customers use the branch – and the transactions they’re making.

• their banking preferences.

• where the nearest branch and nearest cash machines are.

• is there a local Post Office for everyday banking.

• all the other banking options: Online, Mobile, Telephone and Video Banking.

• nearby shared services like Banking Hubs and deposit machines.

The spokesman added: “We completely understand that online banking isn’t right for everyone. Sometimes you want to chat things through with someone. We promise that you’ll still be able to talk to one of our team either on the phone, by video or in one of our other branches.”