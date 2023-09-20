News you can trust since 1897
People in Northamptonshire could win £3,000 or a holiday to Italy in Rainbows Superdraw

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
People in Northamptonshire could win up to £3,000 or an Italian holiday for two by taking part in the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People’s Superdraw.

The charity, has launched its Superdraw for 2023 where a £1 ticket could see people win an Italian holiday for two or up to £3,000.

Other cash prizes are £250 and £50.

Karen Parsons of Rainbows Hospice
Since 2015, the Rainbows Superdraw has raised more than £235,000, which has helped to provide vital care for babies, children and young people from Northamptonshire with serious and terminal illnesses.

Jennifer Varnam said: “Our charity is an incredible team of people who bring hope and support to so many families at our hospice, through our nurses in local hospitals and in their homes.

“But we couldn’t do all of that without your support.

"By buying a ticket for our Superdraw, not only are you helping hundreds of children to make memories during their short lives, you are also in with the chance of winning £3,000 or a holiday.

“This year, for the first time ever, we are giving away an eight day holiday to Lake Garda, Venice and Verona thanks to our supporters, Riviera Travel.”

Tickets, which cost £1, can be purchased until Friday, October 27.

The winner will be drawn on Friday, November 3.

To find out more or to buy tickets, visit rainbows.co.uk/superdraw or at any of the Rainbows shops.

Terms and conditions do apply - please see the Rainbows website for more details.

