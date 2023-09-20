People in Northamptonshire could win £3,000 or a holiday to Italy in Rainbows Superdraw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Northamptonshire could win up to £3,000 or an Italian holiday for two by taking part in the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People’s Superdraw.

The charity, has launched its Superdraw for 2023 where a £1 ticket could see people win an Italian holiday for two or up to £3,000.

Other cash prizes are £250 and £50.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Parsons of Rainbows Hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2015, the Rainbows Superdraw has raised more than £235,000, which has helped to provide vital care for babies, children and young people from Northamptonshire with serious and terminal illnesses.

Jennifer Varnam said: “Our charity is an incredible team of people who bring hope and support to so many families at our hospice, through our nurses in local hospitals and in their homes.

“But we couldn’t do all of that without your support.

"By buying a ticket for our Superdraw, not only are you helping hundreds of children to make memories during their short lives, you are also in with the chance of winning £3,000 or a holiday.

“This year, for the first time ever, we are giving away an eight day holiday to Lake Garda, Venice and Verona thanks to our supporters, Riviera Travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, which cost £1, can be purchased until Friday, October 27.

The winner will be drawn on Friday, November 3.

To find out more or to buy tickets, visit rainbows.co.uk/superdraw or at any of the Rainbows shops.