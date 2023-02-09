Nominations for the Raunds Mayor’s Community Awards are now open, allowing residents to vote for local people to be recognised for their good deeds.

The awards will be given out on March 26 at the Mayor’s Civic Service at St Peter’s Church, starting at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mayor of Raunds, Cllr Richard Levell said: “It’s the people that make the community, so it’s important that we all take the time to appreciate the good work they have done in making Raunds the great place to live and work that it is.

Awards will be presented at the Mayor’s Civic Service in St Peter’s Church

"We should celebrate these people’s achievements.”

The closing date for nominations is March 12, two weeks before the awards ceremony is set to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad