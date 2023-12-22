Locals didn't hold back about their feelings toward Pen Green

Corby people have rallied behind their much-loved Pen Green Children’s Centre after inspectors branded it inadequate.

An Ofsted report released last week said that Pen Green’s early years was inadequate in all four areas they inspected.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first time in Pen Green’s history that they have ever received a grade below ‘outstanding’.

Management, staff, and governors have strongly challenged the Ofsted judgement and associated report, including raising a formal complaint with Ofsted.

And after our story went live last week, within hours dozens of readers shared stories of how much they value the facility and the staff that work there.

Facebook commenter Chloe Murphy said: “My son attends this nursery, and also had previously been attended by my elder children and not once have I ever felt that my children were not well cared for and kept safe.”

Kimberley Costa said: “My daughter goes there [and] I can honestly say how very happy I am and what [an] amazing job all the staff do.”

Irene Sinclair said: “The best ‘grading’ for Pen Green comes from the parents who use it, not from complete strangers who don’t know Pen Green and the people who work so hard there.”

Angela Charlton said: “Shame it does not mention the incredible work the staff do on a daily basis or the positive impact Pen Green has on all those children and families that use it.

“If only Ofsted took into consideration the impact of budget cuts and the recruitment crisis when seeing a snapshot, sharing their opinion and a placing judgement.

“Will happily send my boy tomorrow knowing he attends a fantastic setting.”

Malgorzata Rubisz added: “My daughter goes Pen Green and we are so, so lucky! This amazing place is full of care and family atmosphere. The best staff, fully supportive and extremely helpful, they go above and beyond.”

While Lisa Smith said: “So sad that practitioners have had to go through this, so many smaller less well known settings have experienced unfair Ofsted inspections that are just soul destroying. My only hope is, this finally brings change that is truly about the children’s best interests, go get them Pen Green we are all behind you.”

And Jackie Ridout said: “Has for many years been the beacon of the best of early years education.

“So glad they have complained about the inspection outcome.”

Marian Anderson said: “My son went to Pen Green and it was more than outstanding.

“It’s an international centre of excellence for early years research, development and training…and cannot be compared to other local nurseries in terms of what it offers. It’s a jewel in Corby’s crown.”

Pen Green provides a range of services including a maintained nursery, early years spaces, a children’s centre and adult education.

The Ofsted report comes following cuts made to Pen Green’s funding earlier this year.

Pen Green lost 70 per cent of its funding for the children’s centre and 100 per cent of funding for the integrated services they provide beyond the nursery.