Pen Green and Oundle to be home of new family hubs in Corby and East Northamptonshire

Pen Green and Oundle will be the home of new family hubs in Corby and East Northamptonshire.

Lee Barron, the MP for Corby and East Northants, has welcomed the announcement that Government family hubs, based on the successful Sure Start programs introduced by the last Labour government, will be set up at Pen Green and Oundle.

The government has provided funding to 88 local authorities across England to establish family hubs which will provide a single place to go for support and information from a variety of services.

This includes support with infant feeding, parenting, perinatal mental health and early language development.

Lee Barron MP at Pen Green in Corby earlier this year

Mr Barron said: “This is good news for local families and will make a real difference to the lives of people across our community.

“We know from research that the positive impacts of Sure Start were widespread and remarkably long lasting, producing better health, education and social care outcomes for families who enrolled in the programme.

“This is why family hubs are important. This is why they will make a difference and this is why it is right that we have two here in Corby and East Northamptonshire.”

The £500m project will open 1,000 centres from April 2026, meaning every council in England will have a family hub by 2028.

It will build on the existing family hubs and start for life programme to provide a single point of access for services in health, education and well-being.

Parents will also be able to register births, access midwifery and maternity services and get help to stop smoking.

There will also be activities for children under five and youth service provision.

Mr Barron said: “These new hubs will provide a lifeline of consistent support across our community and across the nation, ensuring health, social care and education work in unison to ensure all children get the very best start in life”.

Seventy-five local authorities have received joint funding from the Department for Education (DfE) and the Department for Health and Social Care as part of the Family Hubs and Start for Life Programme.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Every child – no matter their background – deserves the best start in life.

"I know what it’s like to grow up in a family where work is low-paid and insecure, and I know the power of a good support network.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "I saw firsthand how initiatives like Sure Start helped level the playing field in my own community, transforming the lives of children by putting in place family support in the earliest years of life, and as part of our Plan for Change, we’re building on its legacy for the next generation of children.

"Making sure hard-working parents are able to benefit from more early help is a promise made, and promise kept – delivering a lifeline of consistent support across the nation, ensuring health, social care and education work in unison to ensure all children get the very best start in life.”

As of March 2025, there were 551 family hubs in these local authorities.

A further 13 local authorities have received support through the DfE Family Hubs Transformation Fund.

As of March 2025, there were 90 family hubs in these local authorities.