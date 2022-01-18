Pedestrians on Danesholme Estate finally get their pathway after campaigning by local councillors

Cllrs Simon Rielly and Ross Armour at the site

A pedestrian route from Corby's Danesholme estate will finally get a pathway so residents won't have to walk along the grass verge to get to their local supermarket.

Oakley Ward North Northants Council Labour members made getting the path in place a priority when they were first elected back in May.

Now work to install it has begun following months of campaigning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing pedestrian path runs from the Danesholme Estate along Saxon Way West past Norbrook, but stops abruptly at the Blue Skies fruit factory.

Residents have been asking for the well-used path to be extended for many years so they can safely get to the factories on the Oakley Hay Industrial Estate, the Southern Gateway shops and to the Aldi supermarket, which opened in 2018.

Councillor Simon Rielly said: "We were committed to this outcome right from the start and pledged to ensure the installation of a path on Saxon Way.

"Listening to what our constituents told us we made this a priority. We are delighted that the many conversations we had with highways officers from North Northamptonshire, where we raised residents' concerns and championed this construction of a pathway on their behalf, believing it to be a solution to many of their concerns, have paid off.

"We look forward to the works commencing and even more to completion. Our focus will always be local pledges for local people from local people."

One resident who lives on Danesholme told the councillors: "I walk that route regularly as I shop in Aldi it scares me. I must walk on the road with two children one in a pram and several bags of shopping it is so dangerous. We are extremely delighted that the councillors made this a priority."

Councillors visited the site several times over the past couple of months, meeting NNC officers to monitor the area.

Councillor Ross Armour said: "This was one of our key pledges for Oakley ward in the lead up to and during the council election campaign last year and we are delighted to have delivered on it in such a short space of time.

"Residents in Danesholme, Oakley Vale and Great Oakley no longer have to walk dangerously along the grass or road along Saxon Way West and will now have a new, safe pedestrian footpath to do so."

Councillor Leanne Buckingham said: "Corby is a growing community and I welcome the development to the southern gateway. However, the growth cannot come at the community's expense or safety.