Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Corby
The incident took place in Beanfield Avenue, close to the junction with Jubilee Avenue, on a stretch of road close to the town centre.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4.20pm after a man in his 40s was in collision with a black VW Golf car.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened in Beanfield Avenue yesterday at about 4.20pm when a collision happened between the driver of a black VW Golf and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”