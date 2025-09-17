Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Corby

By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital yesterday (Tuesday, September 16) after being in collision with a car in a busy Corby street.

The incident took place in Beanfield Avenue, close to the junction with Jubilee Avenue, on a stretch of road close to the town centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4.20pm after a man in his 40s was in collision with a black VW Golf car.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened in Beanfield Avenue yesterday at about 4.20pm when a collision happened between the driver of a black VW Golf and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

