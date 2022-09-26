Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit crossing A14 near Kettering

A man crossing the westbound A14 between Cranford and Burton Latimer has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Saturday, September 24.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s from Leicestershire, collided with a white VW Golf and sustained a serious leg injury.

He was taken to the University Hospital Coventry.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 11.35pm on Saturday, September 24, three pedestrians attempted to cross the westbound carriageway of the A14 between junction 11 for Cranford and junction 10 for Burton Latimer.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the pedestrians attempting to cross the A14 prior to the collision.