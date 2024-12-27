Pedestrian killed on A6 near Rushden in second Christmas fatal collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian has been killed in a collision on the A6 near Rushden – the second fatal crash on the county’s road this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Christmas day (Wednesday, December 25) at about 7.25pm.

A grey Land Rover travelling northbound was in collision with a pedestrian between the Newton Road and John Clark Way roundabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police said: “Sadly, the pedestrian - a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A6 at Rushden/Google

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000763563 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”