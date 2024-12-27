Pedestrian killed on A6 near Rushden in second Christmas fatal collision

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pedestrian has been killed in a collision on the A6 near Rushden – the second fatal crash on the county’s road this Christmas.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Christmas day (Wednesday, December 25) at about 7.25pm.

A grey Land Rover travelling northbound was in collision with a pedestrian between the Newton Road and John Clark Way roundabouts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northants Police said: “Sadly, the pedestrian - a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A6 at Rushden/GoogleA6 at Rushden/Google
A6 at Rushden/Google

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000763563 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:RushdenLand Rover

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice