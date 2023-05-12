News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on A14 near Kettering

The incident took place last night (May 11)

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th May 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:25 BST

A pedestrian has died as a result of their injuries after being hit as they walked on the A14 last night (May 11).

The person was struck by a green Nissan vehicle at about 11.05pm on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 7 and Junction 8 (A43).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An appeal by Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit has been issued.

File pictureFile picture
File picture
Most Popular

It said: “Witness appeal following a fatal collision on the A14 eastbound Junction 7, Kettering at approximately 23:05hours, May 11, 2023.

“The collision involved a green Nissan and a pedestrian.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses or anyone with DashCam should call on 0800 174615 or email Drivewatch.

More follows.

Related topics:A14KetteringNissanA43