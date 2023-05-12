Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on A14 near Kettering
The incident took place last night (May 11)
A pedestrian has died as a result of their injuries after being hit as they walked on the A14 last night (May 11).
The person was struck by a green Nissan vehicle at about 11.05pm on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 7 and Junction 8 (A43).
An appeal by Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit has been issued.
It said: “Witness appeal following a fatal collision on the A14 eastbound Junction 7, Kettering at approximately 23:05hours, May 11, 2023.
“The collision involved a green Nissan and a pedestrian.”
Witnesses or anyone with DashCam should call on 0800 174615 or email Drivewatch.
