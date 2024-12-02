Pedestrian injured in Burton Latimer High Street after collision with BMW
A man has been injured in Burton Latimer High Street after being in collision with a car on Friday (November 29).
The collision happened at about 7.30pm close to the junction with Church Street, near to the war memorial.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This collision happened at about 7.30pm between a red BMW 630D and a pedestrian – a man in his 30s.
“The man was taken to hospital but thankfully is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.”
