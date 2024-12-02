Pedestrian injured in Burton Latimer High Street after collision with BMW

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:32 BST

A man has been injured in Burton Latimer High Street after being in collision with a car on Friday (November 29).

The collision happened at about 7.30pm close to the junction with Church Street, near to the war memorial.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This collision happened at about 7.30pm between a red BMW 630D and a pedestrian – a man in his 30s.

“The man was taken to hospital but thankfully is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.”

News you can trust since 1897
