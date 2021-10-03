Pedestrian dies in Northampton street collision with car

A man has died following a collision with a car on a main Northampton road in an incident that took place last night (October 2).

Northants Police officers had cordoned off the road from the White Elephant junction, along Kingsley Park Terrace to Oakwood Road, concentrating their investigations on a stretch between Ottoman Kitchen and the Lord Byron pub.

The incident took place at around 9pm when the man was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Fox.

The scene last night

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit's Twitter, @NorthantsSCIU, tweeted:"#WitnessAppeal following a #fatal collision on Kettering Road (St Matthews Parade) #Northampton at approx 21:00 hrs Sat 2nd Oct 2021.

"The #collision involved a male pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Fox. #Witness? #DashCam? #CCTV? Call Drivewatch on 0800 174615."

Anyone with information or video, CCTV footage has been asked to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 or Northants Police on 101.