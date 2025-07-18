Peckish Corby residents can fill up on sausage rolls, bakes and sweet treats at new Greggs
Greggs has opened a new outlet today in Corby Tesco Extra, creating 10 new jobs for the area.
The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the retailer’s popular sausage roll, brand-new red pepper, feta and spinach bake and caramelised biscuit latte.
Shop manager, Lisa Sidwell, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”
The Corby shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating and will open Monday to Saturday 7am to 8pm and on Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.
Customers can take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.
Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy a range of hot food from mozzarella bites to crispy chicken goujons.
After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.95 instead of the usual £3.65.
Customers looking to skip the queues can get their goodies delivered straight to their door with Just Eat and UberEATS, or alternatively grab a bite on the go through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.
Any further jobs created at the Corby shop will be posted on https://careers.greggs.co.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.