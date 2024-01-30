Pearl Lake Country Park celebrates 25th anniversary with donation to suicide bereavement charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since its establishment in 1998, Pearl Lake Country Park, named after the 10,000-year-old glacial beauty that forms its central feature, has been committed to fostering community spirit and contributing to worthy causes. Owners Glenn and Hannah Jones have been so overwhelmed with all the support and custom they’ve received over the years, they’ve pledged to give something back to those that have helped them succeed, by way of donating £25,000 to be split between different charities to mark the 25 years since their arrival at the beauty spot.

Park owner Glenn said: “It’s hard to believe a quarter of a century has passed since we first walked through the gates as owners. It’s been an exciting and exhilarating journey and occasionally a bit overwhelming. We’ve reached an incredible milestone and are extremely proud of our success but couldn't have done it without the support of our amazing team and the wonderful holiday homeowners and guests who make the park what it is today.”

The 100-acre park is set in a stunning location, consisting of 20 acres of ancient woodland with the largest glacial lake in Herefordshire. Since the initial purchase Pearl Lake has become award-winning and is one of three holiday parks owned and run by the Jones family. www.discoverparks.co.uk. After years of continued investment and development it now provides 5* holiday homes, self-catering accommodation, and fully serviced touring facilities to nearly 200 people, bringing valuable revenue into the area supporting local shops and restaurants and much more.

Steve Hancox and John Hewitt

“We are honoured to mark our 25th anniversary by supporting Kelly’s Heroes, an organisation that aligns with our values and dedication to community well-being,” said Hannah, co-owner of Pearl Lake Country Park. “Two of our regular residents are close friends with John Hewitt, Co-Founder of the charity and they decided to nominate Kelly’s Heroes as one of our beneficiaries. The work they do is remarkable, and we are incredibly happy to support such a worthy cause.”

Kelly’s Heroes, known for their unwavering dedication to assisting anyone with poor mental health, has been chosen as the beneficiary for this special anniversary donation. The £1,000 contribution reflects Pearl Lake Country Park’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those who have been bereaved by suicide.

Long term residents of the park, Pam George and Steve Hancox nominated Kelly’s Heroes after seeing the hard work John has put into helping and supporting those who have been bereaved by suicide. Pam said: “On the 18th of December 2018 we received the devastating news that Kelly had taken her own life. John decided to channel his grief and despair into creating a legacy for Kelly. He dedicated his time and money into starting what has now become an incredible charity helping countless people in person, and online. Kelly’s Heroes, as it is now known, has already saved many lives, and changed others.”

John Hewitt, of Kelly’s Heroes said: “The team are deeply grateful for the generous donation made. It will enable us to continue making a meaningful impact and create positive change to help those who struggle with their mental health and have been bereaved by suicide.”