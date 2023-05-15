Corby Dog Festival 2023

Corby’s first-ever dog festival is set to take place at the end of the month and it promises to be a fun-filled event for everyone.

Corby Dog Festival 2023 is taking place at Corby Town Football Club on Sunday, May 28, from 12pm onwards. It’s £2 entry for adults with children getting in for free.

The event is being run by Kyle Fallow, who’s putting on the event to show people as many different breeds as possible.

Kyle said: “The more the better for us, that’s what it’s about. It’s not about making money and just putting on big fancy shows. It’s about showing breeds of dogs properly.

“It’s more about making people aware that there’s not just bulldogs and staffies, there’s all kinds of breeds out there.”

The event promises to be a celebration of all things canine, bringing together dogs and their owners for a day of fun and festivities.

The festival will feature a range of dog shows, of which there are 10 different categories.

Kyle's dog, Soul, a Laizhou Hong, with all the awards he's won at dog shows

There’s a best in show and reserve best in show for which, according to Kyle, they’ve got some very big trophies for. Also, every first, second, and third place from each class will all receive a rosette.

There will also be a host of different stalls, including Pets & Friends, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, dog treat stalls, dog equipment stalls, gift stalls and food stalls.

The event doesn’t make a profit. Each time they do a dog show, they try to raise money for a different charity. At this event some of the proceeds will go to North Northants Community First Responders, who will be there making people aware of who they are and what they do.

On the day, there will also be rides, bouncy castles and face painters as well as a bar and live music.

Kyle, who has run other dog shows in Corby but not yet a dog festival, said: “It’s just awesome, there’s never any issues there.

“It’ll be a nice, safe, family environment, it’ll be great for everyone and there’s something for everyone. You don’t need to have a dog to come, you can come down just to get out and chill out.”