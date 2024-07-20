Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby Dog and Family Festival is back next month and it once again promises to be a fun-filled event for everyone.

The event is taking place at Corby Town Football Club on Sunday, August 4, from midday onwards.

Organiser Kyle Fallow puts on the event to show people as many different breeds as possible.

The event promises to be a celebration of all things canine, bringing together dogs and their owners for a day of fun.

The festival will feature a range of dog shows, of which there are 17 different categories, including most appealing eyes, fancy dress, waggiest tail, scruffiest dog, best sausage catcher, best in show and reserve best in show.

Kyle said: “We don’t want it to be too official or too strict, we want it to feel like anyone can join in, all breeds – and we’ve got some awesome breeds coming this year.”

The cash prize for best in show is £250 as well as a trophy, rosette and certificate.

There will also be around 20 different stalls, including dog treat stalls, gift stalls and food stalls.

The event is not run to make a profit. Each time they do a dog show, they try to raise money for a different charity.

Last year they raised money for North Northants Community First Responders and some of this event’s proceeds will be donated to Youth Works, a charity which has helped Kyle’s family in the past.

On the day, there will be rides, face painters, inflatables, bucking rodeos and a magician.

This is the second year of the dog festival.

Kyle said: “It’s been advertised all over the UK with a lot of interest, and I know there’s people coming from two or three hours away, there’s even people coming from Cornwall, I think it’s going to be a good one.”

XL Bully breeds are welcome at the event providing they’ve got the correct equipment on and have their exemption certificate. An XL Bully was the winner of the best in show last year.

Kyle said: “We see a lot of XL Bullies and hopefully that continues. I’m not going to restrict anyone but people have to be doing the right things.”

It’s £5 entry for adults and free for children.

Entering a dog costs £3 per category.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.