Patio doors smashed in Kettering house burglary to steal cash

Three burglars have smashed their way into a Kettering home to steal cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at a house in Torvill Crescent on Thursday, October 16, saw the rear patio windows broken before the gang took the money.

Police are asking for witnesses who may have seen the suspects between 10.10pm and 10.20pm that evening, including one who climbed over a fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in Torvill Crescent, Kettering.

Torvill Crescent, Kettering/Google

“The incident happened on Thursday, October 16, between 10.10pm and 10.20pm, when three people smashed a rear patio window to gain entry to the property before conducting a search and stealing cash.

“One suspect was seen making off over the rear garden fence and off towards Torvill Crescent.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Quote incident number 25000609355.