Jewellery has been stolen from a home in Compton Way, Earls Barton last week, and police are now appealing for information.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in or around Compton Way in Earls Barton between 4pm on Monday, December 9 and 8am on Tuesday, December 10.

A residential burglary took place in the area whereby offender/s forced the patio door at the rear of a nearby home, causing it to shatter. Once inside, jewellery was stolen.

A Northamptionshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have been offered any items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”