'Pathetic' Kettering streetlights could be improved but council says they adhere to ‘street lighting policy’

Campaigners say they are ‘stunned’ after North Northants Council told them they believe the brightness of streetlights on a busy road in Kettering is acceptable.

LED lights in Deeble Road were branded as ‘pathetic’ earlier this year when they were installed, with drivers, cyclists and pedestrians saying the new lights are too dim.

Some walkers had been left scared to walk along the street in the hours of darkness and drivers have said it is difficult to see people waiting to cross the road at crossings.

The council had pledged to investigate and has ruled the road on the Ise Lodge estate is lit in accordance with its ‘street lighting policy,’ saying it would cost around £34,000 to upgrade lanterns to achieve greater lighting levels, despite the increase in electricity costs estimated at just £350 per year.

Cllr Matt Binley, executive member for highways, in response to a question by campaigner Nick Shaw, said: “North Northamptonshire Council provides street lighting in accordance with its street lighting policy, which is applied across the highways network.

“Given the nature of current vehicle and pedestrian movements, Deeble Road is lit in accordance with the policy.

“We have received confirmation from Balfour Beatty that it is technically possible to increase the lighting along Deeble Road at an additional estimated cost of £350 per year for electricity and an initial outlay of approximately £34k.

“This cost is for changing the lanterns on the existing columns with those that can achieve higher lighting levels.”

Mr Shaw said: “I am stunned the council think the current lighting levels are acceptable.

“This remains a serious safety hazard and there is great deal of concern in the community about it.

"We will continue to push for the lights to be made brighter before the dark nights arrive in the autumn."

Fellow campaigner Oliver Richmond said: “I can’t understand why decent replacement lights were not installed in the first place.

“It beggars belief that it appears cost is being put before the safety of pedestrians, drivers and other road users.”