Pastry shortage as Corby BakeAway recalls salmonella batches

A Corby factory that produces pastry and dough products for major supermarkets has resumed production at its plant after salmonella was found in some raw 'material'.

BakeAway had discovered the contaminated material earlier this month with multiple outlets recalling products - leading to consumers noticing a pastry and dough shortage.

The business that was founded in 2010 has expanded and now occupies a brand-new manufacturing base at Centrix Park, off Phoenix Parkway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BakeAway factory in Corby

A spokesman for BakeAway said: “Following routine testing, earlier this month we identified salmonella in two batches of a raw material used to produce several of our products.

"The products produced from that batch of raw material were subject to a product recall.

“All of our products are cooked before consumption, in accordance with the instructions on the packaging. Once cooked, these products are completely safe to consume.

“However, we take the safety and quality of our products incredibly seriously and as a precautionary measure, we have asked customers not to consume any of the products listed and affected products should be returned to the store where they were purchased and a full refund, without proof of purchase, will be provided.”

The new factory in Phoenix Parkway

The Foods Standards Agency has issued a list of the products affected that can be identified by their 'use by' dates

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Point of sale notices have been displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products to explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products.

Anyone who has bought any of the products listed should not eat them but return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Puff pastry is used to make sausage rolls

Shoppers have been commenting online about the lack of ready roll pastry with Mumsnet users noticing the shortage.

A comment said: "Couldn't get any on the online shop two weeks ago, didn't think anything of it. Tried again this week, still no luck. Have been out this morning and tried Sainsburys, Asda, Tesco, Lidl, and a small independent supermarket and not one roll or block of ready made puff in sight, chilled or frozen. Mentioned it in passing to a friend who lives in the next borough and she said the same thing! Anyone else noticed? Just seems like a weird thing to have a shortage of, though obviously not the end of the world."

Another agreed: "Yes, I got a recall notice from our Tesco shop due to a salmonella contamination. A week or so later I tried to buy some from Sainsburys’s who were also impacted. My son did manage to find some that was not pre-rolled though."

The affected batches are:

Aldi Ready Roll Pizza - pack size 400g - use by January 13 2022

Asda Pizza Dough - pack size 400g - use by January 15 2022

Morrisons Puff Pastry Block - pack size 500g - use by January 25 2022

Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 17 2022

Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough - pack size 400g use by January 20 2022

Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough - pack size 400g use by January 17 2022

Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size 320g use by January 14 2022

Tesco Pizza Dough - pack size 400g use by January 17 2022

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 24 2022

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 25 2022

Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 16 2022

Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 24 2022

Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 24 2022

Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry - pack size 375g use by January 24 2022

by Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size375g use by January 17 2022

by Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry - pack size375g use by January 21 2022

Morrisons Pizza Dough - pack size 400g use by January 17 2022