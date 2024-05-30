PAST HEADLINES: What happened this week in Northampton through the ages?

1 . Northampton Mercury, Monday, May 28, 1770

Northampton's first newspaper The Mercury started in 1770. Readers were treated to a swathe of foreign news on the front page, covering Turkey and Poland, and then the annals of Westminster before eventually getting to local news. On May 28, 1770, the paper reported how a Doctor Bremer of Bridge Street miraculously cured two people of dropsy. Others discharged from the town's almshouse included another person who suffered dropsy, one with leprosy, one with "the evil" and two with "fits". Photo: British Library