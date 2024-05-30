PAST HEADLINES: What happened this week in Northampton through the ages?

As we exit May, we’ve cast our beady eye through Northamptonshire’s newspaper archives for some flashing headlines covering this week in past decades.
From youngsters firing toy guns into their friends’ eyes, to strange poisonings by medicine and the town corporation’s purchase of one of our best-loved buildings, Northampton has always been at the forefront of hard-hitting news.
So step into our time machine as we bring you the headlines for the last week of May from our vaults...
1. Northampton Mercury, Monday, May 28, 1770
Northampton's first newspaper The Mercury started in 1770. Readers were treated to a swathe of foreign news on the front page, covering Turkey and Poland, and then the annals of Westminster before eventually getting to local news. On May 28, 1770, the paper reported how a Doctor Bremer of Bridge Street miraculously cured two people of dropsy. Others discharged from the town's almshouse included another person who suffered dropsy, one with leprosy, one with "the evil" and two with "fits". Photo: British Library
2. Northampton Mercury, Saturday, June 1, 1850
The Northampton Mercury of Saturday, June 1, 1850, covered the inquest of Frances Waters Bates, the 30-year-old wife of bookseller John Bates of Bridge Street, who died after being prescribed the tincture 'Lobelia Inflata' - a medicinal plant native to North America, long used to purge the stomach - by an unfortunately-named Doctor Coffin. Modern science tells us the root of the plant is toxic, and can be fatal if eaten. Photo: British Library
3. Northampton Mercury, Monday, May 31, 1880
The Northampton Mercury of May 31, 1880, covered the case of a fire which broke out in a boarding house owned by a Mr Wright. The proprietor was fortunate as his property "narrowly avoided being burnt to the ground" Photo: British Library
4. Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Wednesday, May 25, 1904
The Northampton Daily Reporter of May 25, 1904, reported the case of William Christopher College Burton, 42, a shoehand, who deserted his wife and three children leaving them at the mercy of the local poor law union. He was sentenced to six weeks' hard labour. Photo: National World