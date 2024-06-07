Passengers helped to safety after crash on A43 between Corby and Kettering involving bus and lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers have been helped to safety after a bus and a lorry collided on the A43 near Kettering.

The incident on the southbound carriageway from Corby to Kettering, between Barford Bridge and the hamburger roundabout, has closed the road.

Delays had been reported on the A43 northbound and the southbound carriageway was shut for a time but has since reopened.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A43 southbound between Corby and Kettering.

“On arrival at 2.45pm, crews discovered a lorry and a coach had been involved in the collision. The bus passengers were assisted by firefighters, and they then assisted the police in clearing the road so a replacement coach could pick up the passengers.